Feliz's Four-RBI Night Leads Jays to Series-Clinching Win

July 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Cristian Feliz belted his third home run in four games, part of a 4-RBI night to help the Blue Jays to a 6-5 victory over Clearwater on Friday night at TD Ballpark. With the win, Dunedin clinches a series win over the Threshers.

The Blue Jays jumped on Clearwater starter Micah Ottenbreit in the first inning, as Arjun Nimmala crushed a triple off the left field wall and Joey Votto walked, setting up runners on the corners for Feliz. The big lefthanded batter didn't disappoint and launched a 454 foot, 3-run home run to right center field - tied for the longest in the Florida State League this season.

The Threshers responded with two unearned runs against Grant Rogers in the second. After Rogers retired the first two batters, Nikau Pouaka-Grego walked and Diego Gonzalez tapped an infield single. With runners on first and second, Lou Albrecht grounded to Nimmala at shortstop, who committed an error to extend the inning. Yemal Flores capitalized, blooping a two-RBI knock to left to cut Dunedin's lead to 3-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Nic Deschamps got a run back for his starting pitcher by belting a solo home run to left to push the lead back to 4-2. Robert Robertis lined an RBI single in the third to make it 5-2, but Dunedin left the bags loaded to end the inning.

Following the second inning, Rogers retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. The lone exception was a solo home run from Raylin Heredia in the third inning. Rogers five-inning, five-strikeout, one earned-run effort earned him the victory.

Dunedin's lead grew to 6-3 courtesy of a Feliz RBI single to score Nimmala in the sixth.

Dahian Santos, continuing his rehab assignment from High-A Vancouver, worked two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, racking up five punchouts.

Clearwater's bats jolted back to life in the top of the eighth, as JJ Sanchez entered for a two-inning save. Devin Saltiban opened the frame with a double and Pierce Bennett walked. Both moved up 90 feet on a passed ball, and Bryson Ware drove in Saltiban on a fielders choice.

With one out, Nikau Pouaka-Grego walked to load the bases for Deigo Gonzalez. The Threshers' nine batter sent a tapper to second, where Manuel Beltre made the play at first, but Bennett scored to trim the lead to 6-5. With runners on second and third, Sanchez delivered a strikeout to keep Dunedin ahead.

Sanchez returned for the ninth and nailed down the save, stranding Jordan Viars on third base to end the game.

