Tortugas Score Early, Hang on Late in Shutout Win

July 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla- Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Daytona Tortugas scored three early runs- all with two outs- and kept the St. Lucie Mets at bay in a 3-0 win on Friday night at Clover Park.

Daytona (7-6, 38-41) earned their eighth shutout win of the season, second most in the Florida State League, as they shut down St. Lucie (5-9, 27-53) at key junctures, stranding 11 Mets baserunners.

After a scoreless first inning, Daytona took the lead with a pair of two-out runs in the second. A walk and a Johnny Ascanio singled brought up Luis Reyes, who chopped his first hit in a Tortugas uniform through the right side to bring home Connor Burns with the first run of the game. Reyes then intentionally was caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Ascanio to scamper home to put the Tortugas ahead 2-0.

An inning later, the Tortugas added on another run. Yerlin Confidan drew a one-out walk and made it second with another free pass. Ariel Almonte lined a base hit to right, but the throw home beat Confidan. However, Confidan successfully kicked the ball out of the catcher's mitt, allowing him to score the third run of the game to put Daytona in front 3-0.

As it turned out, the scoring would be done, but not the drama. Daytona starter Nick Payero worked 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and avoiding a run desite not striking out a batter.

Daytona threatened once more in the fourth by putting two on with no outs, but St. Lucie turned a triple play, as a looper towards short by Reyes was snagged on a short hop by Boston Baro, who tagged the runner off second, then tagged the second base bag before throwing to first for the third out.

Anyer Laureano then came on and walked two batters in the bottom of the fourth, but recorded two critical outs to end the frame. After a leadoff single in the fifth, Laureano (3-5) locked in and retired the next three. He then came one strike away from an immaculate inning in the sixth, striking out two in a 1-2-3 frame to finish off 3.0 innings of shutout ball in which he struck out five to put himself in line for the win.

Graham Osman was next out of the bullpen in the seventh, allowing a hit and walk, but inducing a pair of ground balls to end the inning. Two more walks in the eighth were nullified by a double play to end the frame.

Osman returned for the ninth in search of a save, but walked two of the first three hitters, giving way to Jonah Hurney. Hurney was up to the task, inducing a pair of groundouts to end the ballgame, securing his first career save and a 3-0 win.

Daytona will finish the series on the road against the St. Lucie Mets beginning at 4:10 p.m on Saturday. Pregame coverage from Clover Park on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense beginning at 4:00 p.m.

