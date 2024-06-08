Tortugas Shell Mets 11-2

June 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas coasted to an 11-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Clover Park. It was the third straight win for the Tortugas, who now lead the series 3-2.

Daytona pitchers Dualvert Gutierrez, Anyer Laureano and Ben Brutti combined to limit the Mets to four total hits. Gutierrez pitched 3.0 scoreless innings as the starter in his team debut. Laureano pitched 2.0 innings giving up his lone run on a homer by A.J. Ewing. Brutti pitched the final 4.0 innings to get the save.

The Tortugas jumped out to a 2-0 in the second inning against Mets starter Saul Garcia. They loaded the bases on an Ariel Almonte double, a walk and an error. Garcia limited the damage to a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a sac fly.

The Tortugas broke the game open with four runs against Garcia in the fourth inning. Diego Omana hit a RBI single and Sammy Stafura ripped a two-run hit to make it 6-0.

Ewing homered with one out in the fifth against Laureano to get the Mets on the board.

Ricardo Cabrera got that run back in the sixth inning on a RBI triple vs. Jorge De Leon. Cabrera later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-1.

The Mets scored their second run in the sixth when Brutti walked Estarling Mercado with the bases loaded. Brutti then retired Ewing on a fly out to end the threat.

Esmith Pineda homered in the seventh for a 9-2 Daytona lead.

An Almonte RBI infield single and a wild pitch in the eighth plated the final runs on the night for Daytona.

Pineda went 2 for 3 with the homer, double, two walks and three runs.

Garcia, Jeremy Peguero and De Leon combined for 14 strikeouts but they gave up 11 runs (eight earned) and 10 hits.

The Mets (19-37) and Tortugas (26-30) wrap up their six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

