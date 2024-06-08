Mighty Mussels Down Tarpons With Seven-Run 7th Inning

June 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in action

TAMPA, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (28-28) entered the seventh inning down two before erupting for seven runs to take down the Tampa Tarpons (20-36) at GMS Field on Saturday night, 8-5. SS Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 2R, 1 HR, 2RBI) and LF Christopher Familia (2-for-5, 1R, 1 triple, 1 HR, 2RBI) each tallied two hits and two RBI in the loss.

RHP Luis Serna (5.1IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 8K) dominated Fort Myers' lineup across 5.1 innings. Serna's changeup was his best pitch of the night. He used it 42% of the time and recorded five of his eight strikeouts with the pitch. The changeup also had a whiff rate of 47% and held batters to an average exit velocity of 79.1 MPH.

Payton Eeles jumped on the first pitch of the game and sent it off the bottom of the wall in left-center field for a leadoff triple. The next batter, Walter Jenkins, grounded out to shortstop, bringing home Eeles for the early lead.

With one away in the home half of the first, Arias singled to center field. Familia knotted the game at one when he sent a 106.3 MPH line drive over Maddux Houghton's head in center field. As the ball ricocheted off the wall, Familia hustled into third base for the game-tying triple.

RF Willy Montero brought the crowd to its feet when he led off the bottom of the second. W. Montero hammered a 97 MPH fastball off the right center-field wall. The ball bounced far off the wall, and W. Montero sped around the bases. As he approached third base coach Michel Hernàndez, he windmilled W. Montero home for an inside-the-park home run.

1B Coby Morales singled, and Arias homered for the second time in as many days. Arias' fourth longball of the year traveled 391 feet to give Tampa a 4-1 lead.

Fort Myers threw up a seven spot in the seventh inning to take control of the game. They loaded the bases with a single and two walks. With the bases juiced, Ryan McCarthy pulled the Mighty Mussels within one with a two-run single to left field. Yohander Martinez drew the third walk of the inning to reload the bases. Tampa called on RHP Cade Austin to escape the jam. Eeles was the first batter Austin faced, and he immediately gave Fort Myers the lead with a grand slam over the right field wall. After the grand slam, the Mighty Mussels loaded the bases again, and Maddux Houghton beat out an infield single to give Fort Myers a four-run lead.

Familia cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the seventh. With two away, he sent a 1-1 slider over the right-center field wall for his second home run with the Tarpons during his rehab assignment.

Tampa will host Fort Myers for the series finale tomorrow, with RHP Cade Smith projected to make the start at GMS Field. Come enjoy brunch and have a catch on the field for Play Ball Sunday. Tickets for brunch can be purchased at tarponsbaseball.com.

