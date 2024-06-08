Barbanegras Magic: Bradenton Squeezes Past Clearwater 2-1 on Saturday Night

BRADENTON, FL - In their Bradenton Barbanegras uniforms, the Bradenton Marauders inched past the Clearwater Threshers 2-1 on Saturday night at LECOM Park. The Marauders are now 2-0 when wearing their Barbanegras jerseys this season.

Braylon Bishop led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo-home run against Mavis Graves (5-3) to push Bradenton ahead 1-0. The second batter of the inning, Jeral Toledo, singled to centerfield and then stole second base. A few batters later, Omar Alfonzo doubled off the bottom of the wall to score Toledo and double the Bradenton lead to 2-0.

Minor League rehabber Scott Randall retired the first nine in order and struck out five in three innings before handing the baseball over to Khristian Curtis (1-3). Curtis and Randall combined to retire the first 13 batters of the game until a one-out single in the fifth by Keaton Anthony.

The Threshers best scoring chance came in the seventh inning after a one-out walk and a two-out single by Anthony placed two runners on base. Curtis struck out Raylin Heredia but he reached base on a dropped third strike to load the bases. Kehden Hettiger walked to bring in a run and cut the deficit to 2-1. Avery Owusu-Asiedu flied out to end the inning, leaving three men on base.

Curtis earned his first professional win as he finished the day striking out five in five innings. Magdiel Cotto (SV,4) retired the side in order in the ninth to close out the ballgame.

The Marauders and Threshers wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends LHP Connor Oliver (0-2, 5.26) to the hill while Clearwater has yet to name a starter.

