Graves Fans Ten But Threshers Fall Short

June 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Mavis Graves allowed just two hits and zero runs after the first inning with ten strikeouts, but the Clearwater Threshers (36-20) were held to three hits in a 2-1 loss to the Bradenton Barbanegras (24-32) on Saturday night at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to secure the split when they finish the series in Bradenton on Sunday afternoon.

The Barbanegras put up a leadoff home run and two-out RBI double to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The game stayed at 2-0 until the seventh inning, which began on a one out walk to Luis Caicuto. Keaton Anthony smacked his second hit of the game and moved to second on a dropped third strike against Raylin Heredia.

With two outs and the bases now loaded, Kehden Hettiger worked a full count and drew a walk to score Caicuto from third and put the Threshers within one run. The Clearwater was sent down in order in the ninth to seal a 2-1 loss.

Mavis Graves struck out ten and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in 5.0 innings but took the loss. Paxton Thompson allowed two hits and struck out two in 2.0 shutout frames. Saul Teran struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless and hitless eighth inning.

Graves tied a career-high with ten strikeouts...He became the first Threshers starter to strike out ten in a game this season...Anthony had two of the Threshers three hits...Hettiger extended his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games...The Threshers conclude a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday, June 9...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at LECOM Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.