Tortugas Ride Rogers, Faltine to Extra-Inning Win, 8-5

JUPITER, Fla. - The Lone Star state was well represented for Daytona on Saturday night. Spring native DH Jack Rogers registered his first career multi-home run game, while his old friend and Richmond resident SS Trey Faltine clubbed the first blast of his career, as the Tortugas rallied to usurp the Jupiter Hammerheads, 8-5, in 10 innings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Down a run entering the top of the ninth, RF Blake Dunn (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO) ignited the game-tying rally with a one-out walk. C Hayden Jones (1-4, SO) cracked the very next pitch into center field, enabling Dunn to scamper to third. After Jones was lifted for a pinch runner, LF Wendell Marrero (1-3, 2 RBI, SO) smashed a ball down the right-field line. The ball was tracked down but carried deep enough to score Dunn with a sacrifice fly, knotting the game at four.

After inducing a double play in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings, Daytona (19-33, 48-69) quickly took the lead for good in the top of the 10th. CF Héctor Rodríguez (2-5, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SO) rifled the second pitch of the inning into the right-field corner for an extra-base knock. 3B Austin Callahan (2-5, 2 R) - who started the frame as the automatic runner at second - pranced home to give the Tortugas a 5-4 lead.

Rogers (2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB, SO) followed by eviscerating a ball beyond the left-center field fence. The Spring, Texas native clubbed the offering 441 feet in the direction of the Miami Marlins' offices for his second home run of the game. Rogers' team-leading 10th clout of the campaign padded the advantage to three, 7-4.

Two batters later, Faltine (2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, 3 SO) joined in on the fun. The Cincinnati Reds' seventh-round pick clocked the first pitch he saw beyond the left-field wall for the first home run of his career, granting Daytona an 8-4 edge.

Jupiter (23-30, 57-60) brought in one in the bottom of the inning but left the tying run in the on-deck circle. DH Cameron Barstad (3-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SO) picked up an RBI double to right with one out, but a leaping catch by Faltine at short and a pop fly to first sealed the Tortugas' first road series win of the year and an 8-5 victory.

Scoreless through the first two innings, Daytona jumped in front first. Callahan slapped a one-out single to left and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Rodríguez carried his first extra-base knock of the night over the left fielder's head for a double, putting the Tortugas ahead 1-0.

Faltine started the fourth for the 'Tugas with a double down the left-field line but did not advance after a ground out to short and a soft line drive to second. Marrero came through to drive him home with two outs, dunking a single into center.

In the fifth, Rogers went deep for the first time. The 23-year-old poked a shot out to straightaway left field that drifted over the fence for a solo home run. Rogers' blast extended Daytona's initial lead to 3-0.

Barstad snatched the run back for the Hammerheads in the bottom of the fifth, wallopping the first pitch of the inning out to right for a solo shot. The left-handed swingers' second home run of the campaign drew Jupiter within two, 3-1.

An inning later, LF Jake Thompson (1-4, 3 R, BB) and Barstad garnered singles before 1B Carlos Santiago (2-5, RBI) made it a one-run affair with a two-out RBI single to left-center.

The Hammerheads squirted ahead for the first time in the seventh. 3B Jacob Berry (1-4, R, BB) started the inning with a single, while Thompson coaxed a walk with two out. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, 2B Javier Sanoja (2-5, 3B, 2 RBI, SO) sliced a two-run triple into the right-center field gap, placing Jupiter in front, 4-3.

RHP Julian Aguiar (5.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, BB, 8 SO) yielded just one run over five innings, taking a no-decision for the Tortugas. The 21-year-old joined RHP José Franco with 100-or-more strikeouts in the 2022 campaign by whiffing eight. The duo became the first pair of Daytona pitchers to reach the 100-strikeout plateau since three different arms achieved the feat in 2016.

RHP Jared Poland (2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 SO) also took a no-decision for Jupiter, tossing two scoreless in his Florida State League debut.

Re-added to the roster from High-A Dayton on Friday, Daytona's RHP Frainger Aranguren (3.0 IP, 2 H, R) permitted just one unearned run to collect his first FSL win of the year.

RHP Yeuris Jiménez (1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, SO) recorded the final out of the ninth inning for Jupiter, but surrendered four runs in the extra inning and was handed his third defeat.

Daytona will attempt to push their win streak to four straight in the season series finale on Sunday. RHP Ryan Cardona (4-3, 3.22) is scheduled to take the hill for the Tortugas. RHP Holt Jones (1-4, 6.10) is expected to get the ball for the Hammerheads. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 11:45 a.m. leading up to the 12 p.m. first pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

