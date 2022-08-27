Mussels Claim 6-2 Win in Rain-Shortened Doubleheader

August 27, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels claimed a 6-2 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a rain-shortened game Saturday at Hammond Stadium.

The game was called in the bottom of the sixth due to thunderstorms and subsequent unplayable field conditions.

Game 2 will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Both games will be seven innings and gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

The Mighty Mussels entered Saturday's game with a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and a man on third, Alec Sayre grounded an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-2.

Still up by that margin in the bottom of the fourth, Tanner Schobel homered to deep left field to extend the Fort Myers advantage to 6-2.

Coverage of Sunday's doubleheader will begin at 10:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2022

Mussels Claim 6-2 Win in Rain-Shortened Doubleheader - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.