Tortugas Move Weekend Series

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Due to infield maintenance at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, the Daytona Tortugas are swapping home series with the Florida Fire Frogs.

Daytona's upcoming weekend series with the Florida Fire Frogs, originally scheduled to take place at The Jack, has been shifted to Osceola County Stadium. In return, the Tortugas series with the Fire Frogs on July 9-12, originally schedule to take place in Kissimmee, will now be played at The Jack.

The weekend series with the Fire Frogs will kick off the second half of the Florida State League season and will begin Thursday, with a 6 PM first pitch in Kissimmee. First pitch on Friday will also be at 6 PM, while Saturday (Noon) and Sunday (11 AM) will be matinees.

The Tortugas will return to The Jack on Tuesday, June 26, for a three-game series with the Clearwater Threshers.

Fans with tickets to any of the scheduled games this weekend, can use them for any future Tortuga home game in 2018.

Each game will be carried on the Tortugas Radio Network, with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM Thursday with the Metcare Pregame Show on 1230 AM, 1490 AM and 106.9 FM.

