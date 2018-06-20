Tampa Salvages Series Finale Behind Rosa Gem

June 20, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Adonis Rosa tossed six shutout innings, as the Tampa Tarpons took the series finale from the Fort Myers Miracle, 5-1, Wednesday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

The Tampa right-hander limited the Miracle to two infield singles over his six innings of work. Rosa (7-1) walked one and struck out six to help the Tarpons avoid the three-game sweep.

Isiah Gilliam broke a scoreless tie in the fourth with an RBI double.

Leading 1-0 in the sixth, Tampa extended their lead to 3-0 on a Dom Thompson-Williams two-run home run.

Tampa made it 5-0 in the ninth on a Thompson-Williams RBI double and an Angel Aguilar sacrifice fly.

Luis Arraez drove in the only Miracle run on an eighth inning ground out.

Fort Myers starter Clark Beeker surrendered three runs on six hits in six innings. Beeker (2-5) walked one and struck out a season-high seven.

Fresh off the disabled list, Brady Anderson pitched the final three innings for the Miracle. He allowed two runs on three hits.

Justin Kamplain made his first appearance of the three-game series for Tampa and allowed one run in two innings of work. Matt Wivinis pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Miracle open the second half of the Florida State League season Thursday night in Bradenton when they take on the Bradenton Marauders, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in the first of four. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.