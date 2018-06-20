Blue Jays Come Back, Defeat Mets 5-4 in 11

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Dunedin Jays completed a sweep of the St. Lucie Mets with a 5-4 win in 11 innings in the series finale on Wednesday at Dunedin Stadium.

Dunedin's Nash Knight lifted the game-winning sac fly to center field to plate Alberto Mineo in the bottom of the 11th. The Blue Jays won four games over the Mets in the last three days of the first half.

The Mets took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning on a hit by Dash Winningham. The Blue Jays tied the game 4-4 on a two-out RBI single by Mineo in the bottom of the eighth inning. This is the first time the Mets have lost when taking a lead after the sixth inning.

Mets starter Michael Gibbons allowed three runs over 5.2 innings and matched a season-high with six strikeouts. All three runs came on a home run from Eduard Pinto that made it 3-0 in the third inning.

The Mets scrapped back to tie it 3-3 in the fourth. Luis Carpio ripped a RBI double and Dan Rizzie brought home the tying run with a sac fly.

However, the Mets missed out on more chances for runs throughout the game. They went 3 for 21 with runners in scoring position.

Winningham went 3 for 5 with a double, run and RBI. Desmond Lindsay went 2 for 5 with two runs and a double.

The overused Dunedin bullpen had to turn the game over to position player Jonelvy Molina in the top of the 11th. The reserve catcher faced four Mets batters and retired three of them without allowing the free runner on second base to score. Molina got the win.

The Mets (27-40) return to First Data Field on Thursday to begin the second half of the Florida State League season. They host the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

