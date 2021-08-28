Tortugas Clip Mets 3-2 in Extra Innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas edged out the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Clover Park.

The Tortugas opted to bunt the free runner Brandon Leyton to third base in the top of the 10th and cashed that run in a on ground out by pinch hitter Daniel Vellojin for a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th the Mets got a bloop single from Branden Fryman to set up runners at first and third with no outs. However, Tortugas reliever Nick Hanson got Alex Ramirez to hit a shallow fly out then induced a game-ending double play off the bat of JT Schwartz.

Hanson (1-3) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to get the win.

Jordan Yamamoto (shoulder) made his second MLB rehab start of the series. He logged 3.0 scoreless innings and gave up one hit. He struck out two and did not walk a batter while throwing 39 pitches.

Yamamoto previously pitched two perfect innings on Tuesday.

The Mets got on the board in the third inning when Justin Guerrera walked and Jack-Thomas Wold doubled to bring home Guerrera.

Daytona tied the game in the fourth. Mets reliever Luis Rodriguez plunked the leadoff hitter Leyton and Leyton later scored on a wild pitch from third base with two outs.

The Tortugas took a 2-1 lead on a sac fly by Rece Hinds in the sixth inning. Hinds made two throwing errors in a row in the bottom of the sixth to let Schwartz in to tie the game 2-2.

The Mets had a few chances throughout the game to add more runs but went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Tortugas finished 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets (52-46) and Tortugas (49-52) play their series finale at Clover Park on Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

