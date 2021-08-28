Bradenton 'Pen Withstands Late Jams, Holds on for Win

FORT MYERS, Fla. - After building an early lead, the Marauders encountered turbulence in the late innings but held on for an 8-6 over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

The win sets up the Marauders (61-38) with a chance to win the series in Sunday's finale. It also clinches the head-to-head season series victory against the Mighty Mussels (50-47).

Jack Herman gave the Marauders an early lead with a first-inning RBI-single off Mussels starter Miguel Rodriguez (3-3), who threw 25 pitches in the first inning. In the second, Rodriguez allowed a leadoff walk to Daniel Rivero, who advanced to third on a single by Maikol Escotto. Escotto stole second base, and Ernny Ordonez followed with a two-run single. After an early pitching change brought on Casey Legumina, Dariel Lopez later brought Ordonez home on a groundout, giving the Marauders a 4-0 lead.

Logan Hofmann (5-2) was strong through six innings for the Marauders, allowing only four scattered hits and a second-inning RBI-groundout.

Bradenton stretched its lead to 7-1 in the top of the seventh, getting a Jase Bowen RBI-single and an Alexander Mojica RBI-double. Hofmann then pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in his career and encountered resistance. Jesus Feliz led off with a home run, and after Escotto dropped a liner at shortstop, Will Holland delivered an RBI-double. Justin Meis entered in relief and saw Holland tagged out by Escotto on an infield grounder. Meis walked Justin Washington and recovered to strike out Alerick Soularie, but then walked Misael Urbina to load the bases. The right-hander escaped the jam by striking out Patrick Winkel looking.

Continuing on the mound in the eighth, Meis induced a groundout and struck out Feliz for two quick outs. But Jake Rucker lined a two-out single and Holland reached on a misplayed grounder by Mojica at third base. Kyler Fedko then doubled to left field, scoring Rucker. Jack Herman bobbled the ball, and his ensuing throw into third base sailed over Mojica's head, enabling Holland to score. The Marauders infield scrambled to recover, and as Fedko sprinted to third, Mojica overthrew Escotto at third base, allowing Fedko to circle the bases and abruptly bringing Fort Myers within one run, 7-6. Justin Washington followed with a single, Soularie beat out an infield single, and Urbina walked to load the bases against Meis, who struck out Winkel on an eight-pitch at-bat, keeping the one-run lead intact.

Herman provided insurance by leading off the top of the ninth with a gargantuan solo homer off Matthew Swain, and Oliver Mateo struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to finish the victory, earning his fourth save of the season.

The Marauders committed four errors for their second straight game, matching their season-high.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Marauders in his Low-A debut, and RHP Landon Leach will start for Fort Myers.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

