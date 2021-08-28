Mussels' Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Defeat to Marauders

August 28, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels scored five unanswered runs in the final three innings Saturday, but the Bradenton Marauders hung on to win 8-6 at Hammond Stadium.

With Fort Myers (50-47) trailing 7-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, Jesus Feliz clobbered his seventh home run in 40 games this season to make it 7-2. After Jake Rucker reached on an error, Will Holland cranked an RBI double to left to make it 7-3.

Still trailing by four in the eighth, Rucker singled with two outs against Bradenton (61-38) reliever Justin Meis. Holland then reached on a fielding error to put two men on. The next batter was Kyler Fedko, who ripped a double to left to score Rucker. The throw came in to third, and skipped off the cut-off man and began rolling towards the mound. Holland dashed home to make it 7-5, while Fedko raced for third. The throw to third sailed into left field, allowing Fedko to score to make it 7-6. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Meis struck out Patrick Winkel on the eighth pitch of the at bat to snuff out the rally.

Jack Herman added an insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the ninth to make it 8-6. Oliver Mateo then worked a perfect ninth to earn the save and even the series at three games apiece.

Despite the loss, Fort Myers racked up 11 hits on the night - including six balls in play at 100+ mph in exit velocity. Feliz' home run left the bat at 101.6 mph and a 36-degree launch angle, clearing the wall in deep left center.

Holland notched his second three-hit game of the series while Misael Urbina reached base three times.

The Mussels will go for the series victory at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Po-Yu Chen makes his Low-A debut for Bradenton, while Landon Leach (0-2, 6.00) toes the rubber for Fort Myers. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.