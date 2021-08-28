Marauders and Mussels Split Another Twinbill

FORT MYERS, Fla. - For the second time in the series, the Marauders split a doubleheader with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, claiming the first game, 8-2, before falling 10-2 in the nightcap on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

The first game saw Fort Myers (50-46) jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Christian Encarnacion-Strand off Marauders starter Luis Ortiz (4-3). The inning saw Ortiz throw 31 pitches, as three Mighty Mussels plate appearances in the inning lasted seven or more pitches.

After the double, however, Ortiz recovered to retire 13 of the next 14 batters as he coasted through five strong innings, not allowing another run.

Marauders (60-38) bats rallied to support Ortiz, as Jase Bowen tied the game, 2-2, in the fifth inning with a two-run homer to left field, his team-leading 13th home run of the season. Bradenton then surged ahead in the sixth against Mussels reliever Juan Pichardo (3-4), sending 11 men to the plate in a six-run inning. With two runners on base, Alexander Mojica delivered a go-ahead RBI-single, and the throw home escaped catcher Charles Mack, allowing an additional run to score. Dariel Lopez followed with a walk, and Ernny Ordonez plated Mojica with a double to left-center. After a pitching change brought Bradley Hanner on in relief, a walk loaded the bases for Jack Herman, who knocked a two-run single to left-center. Endy Rodriguez followed with an RBI-single to cap the rally for an 8-2 Marauders lead.

The shaky Fort Myers bullpen effort overshadowed a strong spot start by John Stankiewicz, who had held the Marauders scoreless through the game's first four innings.

Alex Roth sealed the win for Bradenton, striking out four over two scoreless innings in relief of Ortiz.

In the second game, Christian Encarnacion-Strand gave Fort Myers a first-inning lead with an RBI-single off Jared Jones (3-3). The Mighty Mussels stretched their lead to 4-0 in the second, as Justin Washington lined an RBI-single and Alerick Soularie followed with a two-run homer.

The Marauders cut their deficit in half, 4-2, in the third inning, as Jackson Glenn doubled, scored on a Jase Bowen single, and Daniel Rivero delivered a sacrifice fly to left field.

But in the bottom of the third, Jones struggled as erratic defense led to a flurry of Mighty Mussels baserunners. Patrick Winkel led off with a double and reached third safely on a grounder to second base that saw Francisco Acuna overthrow third base attempting to cut down Winkel. A walk loaded the bases, and when Willie Joe Garry Jr. grounded a ball to first baseman Ernny Ordonez, Ordonez throw home errantly, and two runs scored as the ball rolled loose. Will Holland followed with a bloop-RBI double, and after Jones recovered to strike out two batters, Hudson Head misplayed a flyball in deep left field, allowing two runs to score, capping a five-run third inning with three Marauders errors to give Fort Myers a 9-2 lead.

Jones finished with a career-high nine runs (six earned) allowed over two and two-thirds innings. Ryan Troutman pitched an inning and a third in relief, escaping an inherited jam from Jones in the third but allowing a solo homer to Encarnacion-Strand to open the fourth.

Bradenton's offense fell flat the rest of the evening, managing just five scattered baserunners after the third inning. Left-hander Zarion Sharpe (5-2) earned the win with five effective innings and yielded to righty Carlos Suniaga, who held the Marauders scoreless in the final two innings.

Nick Garcia, making his first relief appearance since mid-June, provided a bright spot for the Marauders, striking out four over two scoreless innings, including striking out the side in order in the bottom of the sixth.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. RHP Logan Hofmann will start for the Marauders against a yet-to-be-announced starter for Fort Myers.

