Tortugas Blank Mets 6-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas shut out the St. Lucie Mets 6-0 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The duo of Johnathan Harmon and Jean Correa combined for the scoreless effort. Harmon pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning and went on to toss 4.0 innings.

Correa threw the final 5.0 innings to get his first win of the season.

The Mets registered just four singles in the contest. Nick Morabito singled on the first pitch of the game to extend his hitting streak to four games in a row.

With one out and the bags full later in the frame, Harmon induced a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of Nick Lorusso to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Tortugas scored four runs in the bottom of the first off Mets starter Saul Garcia. Cam Collier opened the scoring with a one-out RBI double. Johnny Ascanio followed with a three-run homer that made it 4-0.

The homer would be the last hit surrendered by Garcia. He rebounded to pitch the next three innings scoreless and retired nine in a row at one point. Garcia still took the loss and was charged with four runs on two hits over 4.0 innings. He walked four and struck out six.

Yerlin Confidan led off the seventh with a home run for a 5-0 Daytona lead. Collier capped the scoring with another RBI double off Eric Foggo to make it 6-0.

Collier was the only batter in the game with multiple hits. He went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.

The Mets (35-65, 11-24) and Tortugas (43-55, 14-19) play their series finale on Sunday. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The Mets are seeking a 3-3 split while the Tortugas aim for a series victory.

