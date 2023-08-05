Palm Beach Gets Another Dominant Win over Jupiter

The Palm Beach Cardinals had another dominant win over the Jupiter Hammerheads, this time defeating their neighbors 9-1.

Pitching was phenomenal for the Cardinals. Starter Jose Davila cruised through his first couple of innings with no trouble. The Venezuelan then had minimal damage allowed over his last two innings, escaping a pair of jams having only allowed one run in his five innings of work. Then, Augusto Calderon was untouchable over his three scoreless innings. The Dominican struck out five batters and only allowed two to reach base, one on an error and one hit allowed. Angel Cuenca pitched a scoreless ninth inning to end the night, striking out two and walking one batter.

The offense worked a lot of walks and managed to get hits in the right moments to keep up their production. Leonardo Bernal walked twice, scoring both times, and Trey Paige also walked twice, but only scored once. Brayden Jobert crushed his first career homer, accounting for both his RBIs on the evening. Zach Levenson hit his second homer in as many games to pad the Palm Beach lead. Dakota Harris and Lizandro Espinoza each came inches away from grand slams, with both balls hitting the top of the wall. Espinoza ended up with a three-run double and Harris with a two-run double.

The Cardinals will look to seal a series victory over the Hammerheads on Saturday, August 5th at 6:00 pm. It will be All About the Ocean Night at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Beach Birds will have a fin-tastic time learning about keeping the ocean safe, with each ticket sold along with each run scored helping remove trash from the ocean. Get tickets here.

