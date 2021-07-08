Tortugas and Hammerheads Washed out Again on Thursday

July 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Due to consistent rainfall, Thursday evening's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed.

As a result, the rained-out affair will be played as a part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 9, with the first pitch slated for 4 p.m. Both ballgames will be seven innings in length with a roughly 30-minute break in between the contests.

Thursday's scheduled starters - Daytona's RHP José Franco (1-1, 7.52) and Jupiter's LHP Luis Palacios (0-1, 16.20) - are still expected to duel one another in the opening game on Friday.

RHP James Marinan (1-1, 4.91) - who hurled five no-hit innings in his previous start last weekend - is projected to take the hill for the Tortugas in game two. The Hammerheads anticipate handing the ball to RHP Yeremin Lara (3-0, 3.30) in the nightcap. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 3:45 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

Daytona will return home on Tuesday, July 13, to open up a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.