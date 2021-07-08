Wet Field Conditions Force Schedule Change

July 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Wet field conditions have forced a schedule change, with Thursday's doubleheader vs the Palm Beach Cardinals rescheduled to one 9-inning game beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Friday has been rescheduled to a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Both games of Friday's doubleheader will be 7-inning contests. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Game 1. One ticket is good for admission to both games.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact the Baycare Box Office at (863) 413-4140.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.