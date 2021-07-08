Mets to Support Military Families at Clover Park on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets will show their support to military families and RememberEveryoneDeployed.org (R.E.D.) on Friday, July 9 when they take on the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:10 p.m.

R.E.D. is an organization that raises awareness about the hardships of those deployed and their families. They act in support of the 'silent soldiers,' the families of those deployed and provide direct aid to active duty military and their families. R.E.D. was founded in 2016 in Jacksonville, N.C. at Camp LeJeune, a Marine Corps Base, to show solidarity and support for deployed service members.

The Mets will support the organization with a promotional giveaway at Clover Park on Friday, July 9. The team, along with Fiserv, will give away a military-themed T-Shirt to the first 1,500 fans in attendance in support of RememberEveryoneDeployed.org.

R.E.D. representatives will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch and will conduct on-site activations on the concourse at Clover Park where fans can donate to the cause and support active duty military and their families.

R.E.D. and Fiserv will honor the Hometown Hero of the Game, SGT Eliza Ale-Finks, who serves in the United States Army and has recently returned home from deployment.

Fans interested in learning more about the cause or how to donate can visit remembereveryonedeployed.org. All military members and veterans can receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of A & G Concrete Pools by showing their military ID at the box office.

