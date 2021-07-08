Clearwater Threshers Strike out Cancer Night July 16

July 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







The Clearwater Threshers are hosting Strike Out Cancer Night on Friday, July 16th. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Dunedin Blue Jays. The first 1,000 fans will receive the Threshers Purple Bucket Hat Giveaway, presented by Academy Bus.

Guests may take part in a special moment during the game, when we pause to remember and honor those affected by cancer. Blank, purple cards and markers will be available at the gates and Threshers table so fans may write the name of a loved one on the card to hold up during the moment of silence in the stands.

Be sure to visit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life table and our BayCare vendors on the concourse for information and interaction. We will have an online auction of the autographed, specialty purple Threshers jerseys being worn for the game by Clearwater players and coaches.

Bid on these autographed, specialty purple Threshers jerseys, worn by the team for the July 16th Strike Out Cancer Night event at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. All auction proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.