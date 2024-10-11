Toronto Sceptres Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster includes a total of 29 players with training camp officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Ford Performance Centre.

We are excited to kick start our training camp for Season Two, shared Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. We have a great group of competitive athletes coming in to earn a spot on our Sceptres' roster and we look forward to building a successful team.

The Sceptres' training camp roster consists of 17 forwards, nine defenders, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 18 players who competed as members of PWHL Toronto during the league's inaugural season and a total of 20 players who have already been signed to contracts for the upcoming campaign. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

On Oct. 1, the PWHL announced two pre-season mini camps that will take place in Montréal and Toronto Nov. 19-22. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections. The Sceptres will scrimmage against the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and against the New York Sirens on Friday, Nov. 22, both at Ford Performance Centre. A full schedule of Toronto Sceptres on-ice training camp sessions at Ford Performance Centre including media access and credential request details will be circulated at a later date.

2024-25 Toronto Sceptres Training Camp Roster:

*denotes signed players

^denotes Sceptres returnees

Forwards (17):

Victoria Bach (2023 Draft 7-38) *^

Sam Cogan (Camp Invite) ^

Jesse Compher (2023 Draft 5-26) *^

Maggie Connors (2023 Draft 11-62) *^

Izzy Daniel (2024 Draft 3-18) *

Julia Gosling (2024 Draft 1-6) *

Laura Kluge (Camp Invite)

Anneke Linser (2024 Draft 6-36)

Emma Maltais (2023 Draft 2-11) *^

Hannah Miller (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Noemi Neubauerová (2024 Draft 5-30)

Sarah Nurse (2023 Signed FA) *^

Natalie Spooner (2023 Draft 4-23) *^

Blayre Turnbull (2023 Signed FA) *^

Daryl Watts (2024 Signed FA) *

Emma Woods (2024 Signed FA) *

Kaitlin Willoughby (Camp Invite) ^

Defenders (9):

Lauren Bernard (2024 Draft 4-24)

Megan Carter (2024 Draft 2-12) *

Renata Fast (2023 Signed FA) *^

Kali Flanagan (2023 Draft 6-35) *^

Jessica Kondas (Camp Invite) ^

Olivia Knowles (Camp Invite) ^

Rylind Mackinnon (Camp Invite)

Jocelyne Larocque (2023 Draft 1-2) *^

Allie Munroe (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Goaltenders (3):

Kristen Campbell (2023 Signed FA) *^

Carly 'CJ' Jackson (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Raygan Kirk (2024 Draft 7-42) *

