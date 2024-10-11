Ottawa Charge Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today its training camp roster in preparation for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster includes a total of 29 players with training camp officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at TD Place.

We are excited to start our second training camp with the addition of highly skilled players, said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. We feel this will be a very competitive camp as we put efforts into improving our team at every position. There will be strong battles in the upcoming weeks.

The Charge training camp roster consists of 15 forwards, 10 defenders, and 4 goaltenders. The roster includes 13 Canadians, 10 Americans, 3 players from Czechia, 2 from Sweden and 1 from Austria. Of the 29 players invited to camp, 16 competed as members of PWHL Ottawa during the league's inaugural season and a total of 21 players have already been signed to contracts for the upcoming campaign. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

On Oct. 1, the PWHL announced two pre-season mini camps that will take place in Montréal and Toronto Nov. 19-22. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections. The Charge will scrimmage against the Boston Fleet on Thursday, Nov. 21, and against the Montréal Victoire on Friday, Nov. 22, both at Montréal's Verdun Auditorium. A full schedule of Ottawa Charge on-ice training camp sessions at TD Place including media access and credential request details will be circulated at a later date.

2024-25 Ottawa Charge Training Camp Roster:

*denotes signed players

^denotes Charge returnees

Forwards (15):

Emily Clark (2023 Signed FA) *^

Shiann Darkangelo (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Taylor House (Camp Invite)

Gabbie Hughes (2023 Draft 4-20) *^

Brianne Jenner (2023 Signed FA) *^

Rebecca Leslie (2024 Signed FA) *

Mannon McMahon (2024 Draft 5-26)

Anna Meixner (2024 Draft 6-32) *

Katerina Mrázová (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Hayley Scamurra (2023 Draft 5-29) *^

Danielle Serdachny (2024 Draft 1-2) *

Natalie Snodgrass (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Tereza Vanišová (2024 Trade) *^

Alexa Vasko (2024 Signed FA) *

Audrey-Ann Veillette (Camp Invite) ^

Defenders (10):

Jessica Adolfsson (Camp Invite)

Ashton Bell (2023 Draft 2-8) *^

Zoe Boyd (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Savannah Harmon (2023 Draft 1-5) *^

Sam Isbell (Camp Invite) ^

Stephanie Markowski (2024 Draft 4-20)

Jincy Roese (2023 Draft 3-17) *^

Ronja Savolainen (2024 Draft 2-8) *

Aneta Tejralová (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Madeline Wethington (2024 Draft 7-38)

Goaltenders (4):

Logan Angers (2024 Signed FA) *

Allie Lehmann (Camp Invite)

Emerance Maschmeyer (2023 Signed FA) *^

Gwyneth Philips (2024 Draft 3-14) *

