New York Sirens Announce Official Camp Roster

New York, NY - The New York Sirens are proud to announce its official roster for the upcoming 2024 Pre-Season Training Camp in preparation for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster includes a total of 29 players with training camp officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Essex County Codey Arena. 

"As we begin our training camp, it's both exciting and a privilege to bring together such leadership, talent, and passion on the same ice; all having one goal to earn a spot with the New York Sirens for the upcoming season," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "After more than six months of dedicated individual preparation, we are eager to see the progress and new potential that will help us build the strongest collective team, united in our pursuit of excellence and the goal-the Walter Cup."

The Sirens training camp roster consists of 17 forwards, 9 defenders, and 3 goaltenders. The roster includes 20 players who competed as members of PWHL New York during the league's inaugural season and a total of 16 players who have already been signed to contracts for the upcoming campaign. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts. 

On Oct. 1, the PWHL announced two pre-season mini camps that will take place in Montréal and Toronto Nov. 19-22. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections. The Sirens will scrimmage against the Minnesota Frost on Thursday, Nov. 21, and against the Toronto Sceptres on Friday, Nov. 22, both at Toronto's Ford Performance Centre. A full schedule of the New York Sirens on-ice training camp sessions at Essex County Codey Arena including media access and credential request details will be circulated at a later date. 

2024-25 New York Sirens Training Camp Roster: 

*Denotes signed players 

^Denotes returning players

Forwards (17): 

Chloé Aurard (2023 Draft 4-21) *^

Alex Carpenter (2023 Signed FA) *^

Jade Downie-Landry (2023 Draft 9-52) *^

Jessie Eldridge (2023 Draft 3-16) *^

Emmy Fecteau (2024 Draft 6-31)

Sarah Fillier (2024 Draft 1-1)

Élizabeth Giguère (2023 Draft 5-28) *^

Alexa Grushow (Camp Invite) ^

Paetyn Levis (Camp Invite) ^

Savannah Norcross (Camp Invite) ^

Elle Hartje (2024 Draft 5-25)

Madison Packer (Camp Invite) ^

Abby Roque (2023 Signed FA) *^

Gabby Rosenthal (2024 Draft 4-19)

Jill Saulnier (2023 Draft 7-40) *^

Noora Tulus (2024 Draft 3-13) *

Kayla Vespa (Camp Invite) ^

Defenders (9): 

Taylor Baker (Camp Invite) ^

Madison Bizal (Camp Invite)

Jaime Bourbonnais (2023 Draft 2-9) *^

Brooke Hobson (2023 Draft 8-45) *^

Maja Nylén Persson (2024 Draft 2-10) *

Ella Shelton (2023 Draft 1-4) *^

Allyson Simpson (2024 Draft 3-16)

Olivia Zafuto (Camp Invite) ^

Micah Zandee-Hart (2023 Signed FA) *^

Goaltenders (3): 

Abbey Levy (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Kayle Osborne (2024 Draft 5-28) *

Corinne Schroeder (2024 Signed Extension) *^

