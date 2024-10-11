Minnesota Frost Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster includes a total of 28 players with training camp officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Tria Rink in Downtown Saint Paul.

"On behalf of the entire Minnesota Frost organization, we are ready for Season Two to get underway as our athletes make their return to Saint Paul in mid-November," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We've got a strong core of returning players and some new faces who will be competing for the opportunity to win a spot our roster - it will be a competitive Training Camp. We can't wait to get back on the ice, wear our new logo, finalize our team and defend the Walter Cup."

The Frost training camp roster consists of 16 forwards, 8 defenders, and 4 goaltenders. The roster includes 18 players who won the inaugural Walter Cup Championship as members of PWHL Minnesota during the league's inaugural season and a total of 16 players who have already been signed to contracts for the upcoming campaign. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

On Oct. 1, the PWHL announced two pre-season mini camps that will take place in Montréal and Toronto Nov. 19-22. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections. The Frost will scrimmage against the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and against the New York Sirens on Thursday, Nov. 21, both at Ford Performance Centre in Toronto. A full schedule of Minnesota Frost on-ice training camp sessions at Tria Rink including media access and credential request details will be circulated at a later date.

2024-25 Minnesota Frost Training Camp Roster:

*denotes signed players

^denotes Frost returnees

Forwards (16):

Sydney Brodt (Camp Invite) ^

Brooke Bryant (Camp Invite) ^

Claire Butorac (Camp Invite) ^

Michela Cava (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Kendall Coyne Schofield (2023 Signed FA) *^

Britta Curl (2024 Draft 2-9) *

Taylor Heise (2023 Draft 1-1) *^

Klára Hymlárová (2024 Draft 3-15) *

Katy Knoll (2024 Draft 7-39)

Denisa Křížová (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Brooke McQuigge (2024 Draft 4-21)

Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (Camp Invite)

Kelly Pannek (2023 Signed FA) *^

Dominique Petrie (2024 Draft 5-27)

Liz Schepers (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Grace Zumwinkle (2023 Draft 3-13) *^

Defenders (8):

Charlotte Akervik (Camp Invite)

Mae Batherson (2024 Draft 6-33)

Natalie Buchbinder (2023 Draft 7-37) *^

Melissa Channell (Camp Invite) ^

Maggie Flaherty (2023 Draft 4-24) *^

Sophie Jaques (2024 Trade) *^

Lee Stecklein (2023 Signed FA) *^

Claire Thompson (2024 Draft 1-3) *

Goaltenders (4):

Lauren Bench (Camp Invite) ^

Nicole Hensley (2023 Draft 2-12) *^

Lucy Morgan (Camp Invite)

Maddie Rooney (2023 Signed FA) *^

