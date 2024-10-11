Boston Fleet Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster includes a total of 29 players with training camp officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Boston Sports Institute.

As we enter our second season, we're excited about the depth and talent in our training camp roster, said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. We believe we've done a good job identifying talent through the draft, free agency, and camp invites to create a highly competitive environment. Like last year, we've intentionally kept the group smaller to give each player a real opportunity to earn a spot. With a shorter camp than last season, we recognize that there's limited time for players to showcase their skills and character, so we were very selective with our invitations. That said, we're confident in the group we've assembled and look forward to the opportunity to further strengthen our team.

The Fleet training camp roster consists of 16 forwards, 9 defenders, and 4 goaltenders. The roster includes 19 players who competed as members of PWHL Boston during the league's inaugural season and a total of 20 players who have already been signed to contracts for the upcoming campaign. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

On Oct. 1, the PWHL announced two pre-season mini camps that will take place in Montréal and Toronto Nov. 19-22. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections. The Fleet will scrimmage against the Montréal Victoire on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and against the Ottawa Charge on Thursday, Nov. 21, both at Montréal's Verdun Auditorium. A full schedule of Boston Fleet on-ice training camp sessions at Boston Sports Institute including media access and credential request details will be circulated at a later date.

2024-25 Boston Fleet Training Camp Roster:

*denotes signed players

^denotes Fleet returnees

Forwards (16):

Lexie Adzija (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Kelly Babstock (Camp Invite) ^

Hannah Bilka (2024 Draft 1-4) *

Hannah Brandt (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Jill Dempsey (Camp Invite)

Loren Gabel (2023 Draft 4-22) *^

Taylor Girard (2023 Draft 9-51) *^

Hilary Knight (2023 Signed FA) *^

Shay Maloney (2024 Draft 6-34)

Ilona Markova (2024 Draft 7-37)

Alina Müller (2023 Draft 1-3) *^

Amanda Pelkey (Camp Invite) ^

Jamie Lee Rattray (2023 Draft 3-15) *^

Theresa Schafzahl (2023 Draft 7-39) *^

Sophie Shirley (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Susanna Tapani (2024 Trade) *^

Defenders (9):

Sydney Bard (2024 Draft 4-22) *

Emily Brown (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Jessica DiGirolamo (2023 Draft 6-34) *^

Emma Greco (2024 Signed FA) *

Hadley Hartmetz (2024 Draft 7-40)

Megan Keller (2023 Signed FA) *^

Sidney Morin (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Daniela Pejšová (2024 Draft 2-7) *

Maude Poulin-Labelle (Camp Invite)

Goaltenders (4):

Aerin Frankel (2023 Signed FA) *^

Cami Kronish (Camp Invite) ^

Klára Peslarová (Camp Invite)

Emma Söderberg (2023 Draft 10-58) *^

