Montréal Victoire Unveils 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire unveiled its roster for the upcoming training camp ahead of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster is comprised of 31 players who will report to the Verdun Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Montréal Victoire training camp roster will consist of 16 forwards, 10 defenders and 5 goaltenders. Players from five different countries will be uniform at the start of camp, as 20 Canadians, 7 Americans, 2 Swedes, 1 German and 1 Czech will report to Head Coach Kori Cheverie ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Nineteen of these players suited up for Montréal during the PWHL's inaugural season, and 18 of them have signed contracts ahead of this season. The roster will be finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will be comprised of 23 active players, as well as up to three reserve players.

This announcement proves that the season is upon us, and we are very excited to see all these talented players assembled on the ice. We sense even more excitement as we approach this second season. Our interactions with our fans have also showed us that they are very much looking forward for this season to get under way, said Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

A Mini Camp will take place at the Verdun Auditorium from Nov. 19-22, when the Victoire, the Boston Fleet and the Ottawa Charge will assemble. Each team will scrimmage twice, as the Victoire will face the Fleet on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m., and the Charge on Friday, Nov. 22, at 2:00 p.m. The full schedule and procedures will be sent to the media in the upcoming weeks.

Montréal Victoire 2024-25 training camp roster:

Attaquantes/Forwards (16)

Abigail Boreen Minnesota (2024 Repêchée/Drafted 3-17)

Sarah Bujold ^ St.Francis-Xavier (2023 Invitée au camp invite)

Claire Dalton *^ Yale (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 12-67)

Gabrielle David ^ Clarkson (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 10-54)

Clair DeGeorge Ohio State (2024 Invitée au camp invite)

Catherine Dubois *^ Montréal (2023 Invitée au camp invite)

Jennifer Gardiner * Ohio State (2024 Repêchée/Drafted 2-11)

Mikyla Grant-Mentis *^ Merrimack (2024 Joueuse atonome signée/Signed FA)

Dara Greig Colgate (2024 Repêchée/Drafted 4-23)

Alexandra Labelle Montréal (2024 Invitée au camp invite)

Lina Ljungblom * N/D (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 15-90)

Kennedy Marchment *^ St.Lawrence (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 6-31)

Maureen Murphy *^ Northeastern (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 3-18)

Kristin O'Neill *^ Cornell (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 2-7)

Marie-Philip Poulin *^ Boston University (2023 Joueuses autonome signée/Signed FA)

Laura Stacey *^ Dartmouth (2023 Joueuses autonome signée/Signed FA)

Défenseuse/Defenders (9)

Erin Ambrose *^ Clarkson (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 1-6)

Cayla Barnes * Ohio State (2024 Repêchée/Drafted 1-5)

Amanda Boulier *^ St.Lawrence (2024 Échange/Trade)

Catherine Daoust ^ Minnesota-Duluth (2023 Invitée au camp invite)

Mariah Keopple *^ Princeton (2023 Invitée au camp invite)

Anna Kjellbin N/D (2024 Repêchée/Drafted 6-35)

Dominika Lásková *^ Merrimack (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 7-42)

Kelly-Ann Nadeau Montréal (2024 Invitée au camp invite)

Kati Tabin *^ Quinnipiac (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 5-30)

Anna Wilgren Wisconsin (2024 Repêchée/Drafted 5-29)

Gardiennes/Goalies (5)

Sandra Abstreiter Providence (2024 Invitée au camp invite)

Marlène Boissonnault ^ Cornell (2023 Invitée au camp invite)

Elaine Chuli *^ Connecticut (2023 Repêchée/Drafted 12-78)

Tricia Deguire McGill (2024 Invitée au camp invite)

Ann-Renée Desbiens *^ Wisconsin (2023 Joueuses autonome signée/Signed FA)

* Joueuse signée / Signed player

^ Joueuse de retour / Returnee

