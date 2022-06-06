Toronto Marlies Sign Goaltender Luke Cavallin

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Luke Cavallin to a two-year AHL contract.

Cavallin, 21, posted a 36-14-4 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 56 games with the Flint Firebirds (OHL) during the 2021-22 season. He led the league in wins (36) and was second in games played (56) and saves (1740). The Greely, Ontario native was named a finalist for the OHL All-Star Team. Cavallin appeared in 143 games with Flint over four seasons, posting a 62-57-8 record with a 3.91 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 18 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Kristiāns Rubīns, Rasmus Sandin, Brett Seney, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

