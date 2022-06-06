Morning Skate: June 6 at Chicago

June 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Chicago Wolves

SERIES: Game 2; STK Trails 1-0

LOCATION: Allstate Arena | Chicago, Ill.

TIME: 5:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Game One of the Western Conference Finals between the AHL's top two regular season teams lived up to the billing, a punch-and-counter affair ending in overtime with the home Chicago Wolves stealing the opening contest of the best-of-seven by a 5-4 final. Four different skaters lit the lamp for Stockton while Chicago was paced by Josh Leivo's three points. Special teams proved to be the difference in the contest, with the Heat going empty on four power play chances while Chicago cashed in on all three trips to the man-advantage.

QUICK COUNTERS

The Heat have emphasized response to adversity all season, and that showed in Friday's game with swift responses after Chicago took both of its leads in regulation. After conceding the game's first score, Stockton evened the count 3:02 later, and after falling behind in the third period the Heat squared the game in just 59 seconds. Bouncing back from losses has also firmly been in the team's DNA since the puck dropped on the 2021-22 campaign, Stockton entering Monday's game 19-3-1 following losses, including one win in one try in the postseason.

RETURN OF THE MACK

Connor Mackey returned to his hometown in style on Friday, the Tower Lakes, Illinois native notching a pair of assists and finishing the game a plus-3. Friday was Mackey's second playoff game after joining the Heat from a stint with the Calgary Flames, a significant addition for Stockton after the blue-liner paced his position group with 36 points and five goals in the regular season.

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WEL(INSKI)

Andy Welinski nabbed his second multi-point game of the postseason on Friday with two helpers and a plus-3 rating. The defenseman has taken over the team lead with five assists thus far in the Calder Cup Playoff run, a Heat team record for one postseason.

IGNITE THE LIGHT

Forwards Luke Philp and Connor Zary each posted their first respective postseason goals on Friday, Philp tying the game at one in the opening frame and Zary finishing a breakaway to tie the game 4-4 in the third period. The duo had combined for 34 goals in 119 games played in the regular season.

STAY ON SCHEDULE

Overtime has given Stockton trouble in the postseason, the Heat falling in both OT appearances this year and owning an all-time record of 0-3 in games that go beyond regulation. Stockton is 6-0 in games decided in 60 minutes this season and has outscored opposition 21-9 at even strength prior to added time.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.