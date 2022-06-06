Henderson Silver Knights 2022-23 Season Tickets On-Sale Now

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that season tickets for the 2022-23 regular season are available now. This will be the team's first full season at their new home, The Dollar Loan Center. The Silver Knights made the move to TDLC mid-season last year, and played their first home game in the new 5,567-seat arena on April 2, 2022.

Season tickets start at just $26 per game, before fees.

