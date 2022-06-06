Late Goal the Difference as Heat Fall in Game Two

CHICAGO, Ill. - Justin Kirkland extended his scoring streak to seven games and Eetu Tuulola scored shorthanded but a goal in the final minute of regulation was the difference as the Chicago Wolves took a 2-0 series edge over the Stockton Heat with a 3-2 decision Monday.

For the second consecutive game it was the Wolves who got on the board first, Jack Drury finding the back of the net just 17 seconds in, but the Heat responded with the n ext two tallies, including Tuulola's shorthanded marker in the first and Kirkland's snipe in the second to take a 2-1 edge.

The Wolves countered on the power play with a goal from Noel Gunler with nine minutes to go in the second frame, and the teams then played to a stalemate until Josh Leivo finished a breakaway with less than 18 seconds on the clock to take Game Two.

NOTABLE

Chicago's opening goal 17 seconds into the contest was the fastest goal to start a game in Heat postseason history.

Eetu Tuulola has goals in consecutive games after potting Stockton's second shorthanded goal of the postseason, first since Game One of the Pacific Division Semifinals.

Justin Kirkland extended his scoring streak to seven games with his second period goal, now with nine points and six goals in that span. Kirkland leads the Heat with nine points in nine playoff games.

Luke Philp extended his scoring streak to three games with a goal and two helpers with an assist on Kirkland's score.

Dustin Wolf registered an assist on Kirkland's strike, his first playoff point. He had four assists in 47 games played during the regular season.

The game was the first time the Wolves were outshot in the postseason.

The Heat are now 19-4-1 on the year following losses.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-2

STK PK - 3-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Josh Leivo (1g)

Second - Pyotr Kochetkov (33 svs)

Third - David Gust (2a)

GOALIES

W - Pyotr Kochetkov (33 saves on 35 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (18 saves on 21 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The series heads to Stockton for games three, four and five, starting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

