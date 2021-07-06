Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Ben Finkelstein

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Ben Finkelstein to a one-year AHL contract.

Finkelstein, 23, appeared in 35 games this past season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL), registering 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) while also picking up one goal and four assists in eight postseason games. The South Burlington, VT native split his NCAA career with St. Lawrence University and Boston College, skating in 113 games over four seasons and recording 66 points (14 goals, 52 assists). In 2019-20, he captured the NCAA (Hockey East) Regular Season Championship with Boston College and was selected to the NCAA (Hockey East) Second All-Star Team. Finkelstein appeared in 23 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) in 2017-18, collecting eight goals and 26 assists. He was named Defenseman of the Year and selected to the First All-Star Team. Finkelstein was originally selected by Florida in the seventh round (195th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the 2020-21 regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Mac Hollowell, Zach Hyman, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin).

