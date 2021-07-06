Condors Warmup Jersey Auction for Charity Underway

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors 2019-20 Warmup Jersey Charity Auction is underway. Jersey proceeds benefit the Active 20-30 Club of Bakersfield and the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). There will be three rounds of weekly auctions with the full schedule below. Currently, jerseys featuring Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto, Luke Esposito, and more are available for bidding.

JERSEY AUCTION SCHEDULE

ROUND 1: Starts Monday, July 5 and ends Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. PT

Jerseys include #1 - #14 (Evan Bouchard, Caleb Jones, Keegan Lowe, Joe Gambardella, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Steven Iacobellis, Luke Esposito, Jakob Stukel, Kirill Maksimov, Nolan Vesey, Anthony Peluso)

ROUND 2: Starts Monday, July 12 and ends Sunday, July 18 at 8 p.m. PT

Jerseys include #15 - #27 (Miles Koules, Tyler Benson, Brad Malone, Josh Currie, Logan Day, Cooper Marody, Cameron Hebig, Beau Starrett, Ryan Kuffner, Ostap Safin)

ROUND 3: Starts Monday, July 19 and ends Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. PT

Jerseys include #28 - #92 (Tomas Jurco, Grayson Downing, Stuart Skinner, Joel Persson, William Lagesson, Dmitri Samorukov, Dylan Wells, Shane Starrett, Markus Granlund, Matthew Benning, Gaetan Haas)

HOME OPENER SET FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

The 2021-22 season is just around the corner! Purchase your 2021-22 Condors365 Membership today and enjoy all the great benefits that come with being a Member of Condorstown!

