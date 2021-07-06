Bridgeport Islanders Group Tickets Offer More Than Just a Discount

July 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Now is the time to secure your group outing with the Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders.

Whether you're planning a night out with family, friends or co-workers, group tickets not only offer discounted pricing up to 60% off, but also exclusive benefits such an opportunity to get individual hats for every member of the group, recognition on the videoboard and access to exclusive group outing experiences.

Fan experiences for groups of 10 or more include: Ceremonial puck drops, fundraising assets, singing the national anthem and other performances, dance routines, fan tunnels, private pre-game events and more. Click here to view the full list of fan experiences, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, Bridgeport Islanders Youth Hockey Group Outings allow your team to skate like the pros on the Webster Bank Arena ice. Players, coaches, family and friends can experience a youth hockey outing in the atmosphere of our first-class, 10,000-seat arena. Benefits of a youth hockey group outing include your team's logo on the videoboard, a photo at center ice, and more.

For group ticket pricing, please click here. Book your group outing today by calling an Islanders' representative at 203-579-5230 or by filling out the online form.

2021-22 Guaranteed Home Dates

Saturday, Oct. 23 (Home opener)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 9

Saturday, Feb. 26

Saturday, Mar. 19

Opponents for these six games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 86th season is released. Individual game tickets to each of these contests will also be available at a later date.

