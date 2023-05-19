Toronto Marlies Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the club will not renew the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistant coaches A.J. MacLean and John Snowden.

"I would like to extend our club's sincere thanks to our coaching staff for their commitment and contributions to the organization," said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. "Our club wishes Greg, A.J., John and their families all the best moving forward."

Moore finished his fourth season as Marlies' head coach while MacLean has served in his position for eight seasons. Snowden has been with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization for five seasons, three seasons as head coach with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) and two seasons with the Marlies.

