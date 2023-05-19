Checkers Raise $347,238 for the Community in 2022-23

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they raised $347,238 for the community during the 2022-23 season. The team has now made $5.4 million in contributions since Michael Kahn took ownership of the team in 2006.

A large portion of funds raised came from the team's special jersey auctions, beginning with Charlotte FC Night ($36,540) in December and continuing with North Carolina Night presented by Novant Health in January ($31,195), Military Appreciation Night presented by The Independence Fund in February ($31,182) and 90s Night presented by Helacious to benefit the York County Humane Society in March ($40,176). Additionally, the team's standard white jerseys and black alternate jerseys combined to raise $55,869 in postseason auctions.

Various other auctions, including those for the team's annual Hockey is for Everyone game and Pooch Party, along with 50/50 proceeds, Zamboni rides and outside donations, totaled an additional $49,138 for the Checkers Charitable Foundation. The Checkers also donated $103,138 through ticket initiatives, including fundraising efforts and in-kind donations.

Checkers fans contributed to community efforts through several drives held at various games. The annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Novant Health allowed the Checkers to donate approximately 4,000 stuffed animals to children in need during the holiday season. The Checkers also held a canned food drive with Farm Bureau Insurance, a diaper drive benefitting March of Dimes, a toy drive for Novant Health's Hemby Children's Hospital, a school supply drive for Classroom Central and a winter jacket drive presented by Charlotte Mechanical that benefited The Salvation Army.

