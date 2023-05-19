Game Day - CGY at CV - 05.19.2023

May 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's Game Day! Game 5.

The Wranglers face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday night at Acrisure Arena, in the fifth and deciding game of the Pacific Division Finals series.

It was a full team effort for Calgary in Game 4, who played a solid defensive game, picking up a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night. It came on the back of a 27-save shutout performance from Dustin Wolf, while Cole Schwindt scored the lone goal in the contest for his second goal of the playoffs.

REGULAR SEASON:

HOME: Coachella Valley Firebirds (48-17-5-2) (103 Pts. - 2nd in Pacific, 2nd in AHL)

AWAY: Calgary Wranglers (51-17-3-1) (106 Pts. - 1st in Pacific, 1st in AHL)

ROUND 3 RESULTS:

Game 1 - May 11, 2023 vs Firebirds - CV W, 6-3

Game 2 - May 12, 2023 vs Firebirds - CGY W, 3-2

Game 3 - May 15, 2023 @ Firebirds - CV W/OT, 3-2

Game 4 - May 17, 2023 @ Firebirds - CGY W, 1-0

CGY Player to Watch: #25 Jeremie Poirier

Keep an eye on Jeremie Poirier tonight.

In his first AHL postseason, Poirier sits tied for the team lead in postseason scoring with seven points (1g, 6a) in eight playoff games.

Poirier was named the First Star of the game in Game 2, notching two assists in the contest. He's an offensive D-man, so while it's imperative that he plays a sound game away from the puck, the Wranglers can certainly use the added offence he can bring to the ice.

HEATING UP - #10 Cole Schwindt

Cole Schwindt is heating up for the Wranglers, after scoring the game-winning goal in Game 4 on the powerplay on Wednesday night to force Game 5.

Schwindt had seven powerplay goals this season and has made the most of his opportunities on special teams this season with the Wranglers.

QUOTEABLES

Mitch Love on playing in Game 5.

"Before the start of the series, we knew it was going to be a tight one. I think, if you're a fan, this is probably what you'd want, and we're excited for the challenge in Game 5."

"This season series has been even-steven between these two teams, and we're excited to be living for another day."

Cole Schwindt on the matchup.

"(It's) two good teams going at it and that's what playoffs is all about. It's hard-nosed hockey and it's fun to play in."

Dustin Wolf on a full team effort in Game 4

"We wanted to sell out for everybody, everybody (was) contributing for each other, blocking shots, making plays when needed ... it was a complete effort from every single guy on the ice."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.