New York Islanders Sign Forwards MacLean and Kuefler

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Kyle MacLean to a one-year, two-way contract and Daylan Kuefler to a three-year entry-level contract.

MacLean, 24, set professional career highs in goals (11), assists (16) and points (27) in 67 games with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League last season. He led the team in shorthanded points (5).

A native of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, MacLean has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) and a +5 rating in 157 pro games, all with Bridgeport over the last three seasons. He recorded 156 points (51 goals, 105 assists) and a +19 rating in 278 Ontario Hockey League games with the Oshawa Generals prior to turning pro, serving as team captain from 2018-20.

Kuefler, 21, has played each of the last four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, setting career highs in points (61) and assists (30) during the 2022-23 season. He added 31 goals and a +32 rating in 54 games while serving as the Blazers' alternate captain. The Red Deer, Alberta native totaled 144 points (77 goals, 67 assists) in 184 career WHL games, all with Kamloops. In 30 career WHL playoff games, Kuefler has 24 points (13 goals and 11 assists) and a +8 rating.

Kuefler was selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

