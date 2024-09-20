Toronto FC II Sign Midfielder Costa Iliadis

September 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed midfielder Costa Iliadis to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

Iliadis, 18, most recently played for CF Montréal Reserve for two seasons (2023, 2024) and registered two goals and four assists in 10 appearances during the 2024 Ligue1 Québec season. Prior to his time in Montréal, Iliadis spent six years playing in Greece, split between Ilioupoli FC (2022), Aris Voulas (2021-2022) and the Panathinaikos F.C. Academy (2016-2021). The Toronto, Ontario native originally played youth soccer with Rush Canada Academy, Sigma FC and Serbian White Eagles FC.

COSTA ILIADIS

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 171 lbs.

Birthdate: December 28, 2005 (Age - 18)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian-Greek

Last Club: CF Montréal Reserve

