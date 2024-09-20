Toronto FC II Sign Midfielder Costa Iliadis
September 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed midfielder Costa Iliadis to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.
Iliadis, 18, most recently played for CF Montréal Reserve for two seasons (2023, 2024) and registered two goals and four assists in 10 appearances during the 2024 Ligue1 Québec season. Prior to his time in Montréal, Iliadis spent six years playing in Greece, split between Ilioupoli FC (2022), Aris Voulas (2021-2022) and the Panathinaikos F.C. Academy (2016-2021). The Toronto, Ontario native originally played youth soccer with Rush Canada Academy, Sigma FC and Serbian White Eagles FC.
TRANSACTION : Toronto FC II sign midfielder Costa Iliadis to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.
COSTA ILIADIS
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 171 lbs.
Birthdate: December 28, 2005 (Age - 18)
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Nationality: Canadian-Greek
Last Club: CF Montréal Reserve
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 20, 2024
- Toronto FC II Sign Midfielder Costa Iliadis - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II Host Chattanooga FC on Saturday in Foxborough - New England Revolution II
- Huntsville City FC to Wrap up 2024 Home Schedule against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, September 22 - Huntsville City Football Club
- FC Cincinnati 2 Face Huntsville City FC Following Playoff Clinching Win - FC Cincinnati 2
- Preview: Chattanooga FC at New England Revolution II - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC II Sign Midfielder Costa Iliadis
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Scores Dominant Victory over New York City FC II
- Toronto FC II (3) - New York City FC II (0) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC Loan Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II