Preview: Chattanooga FC at New England Revolution II

September 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (8W-9L-8D, 6SOW, 38 pts - 9th in East) looks to build on its 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew 2 last time out with a crucial trip to Gillette Stadium to face New England Revolution II on Saturday.

CFC sits right outside of the playoff places, and three points in Foxborough would keep the club's playoff hopes intact.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Chattanooga FC won the clubs' first-ever meeting at Finley Stadium on June 1st when Mehdi Ouamri sealed all three points with a stunning bicycle kick in the rain. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the match against New England Revolution II.

"It's all about us taking care of business," said Underwood. "All we can do is control the controllables, control how we play and what we do, pick up the necessary points and that's all we can do because it's just so tight. The more you look at it that way, of being tight, the more pressure you add to yourself. We are just going to perform the best that we can.

"They [New England] want to play, they want to be aggressive with the ball, they'll work hard and defend and create some chances. It's the whole league; aggressive, high tempo. They'll try to keep the ball and be aggressive and attack, before we can exploit and hopefully take advantage. They will play with a lot of freedom and expression, and that's the way it's been the whole year in this league. I expect them to be ready, to fight, to work and to push. They want to do well, and those players want to make a mark for themselves."

Know the Opponent

New England Revolution II fell to Orlando City B 2-0 in Florida most recently, but picked up consecutive shootout wins at home against Toronto FC II and Chicago Fire II before that.

While the club has been eliminated from playoff contention, Underwood and his side will know a high-standard performance will be required to be successful in Foxborough.

Brazilian forward Marcos Dias leads the team in both goals (9) and assists (5).

Richie Williams is in his first season as head coach of New England Revolution II. Williams is hugely experienced and has been coaching throughout the American soccer landscape for nearly 20 years.

Head-to-head, 2024 season (NE/CFC)

Goals scored: 34/38

Goals from counter-attacks: 6/5

Goals conceded: 52/39

Shots conceded: 380/334

Shots: 359/285

Shots on target: 131/120

Clear-cut chances: 22/21

Corner kicks: 150/90

Cross from open play: 220/131

Goals from outside penalty area: 8/5

Headed goals: 7/7

Penalty kicks: 4/3

Converted penalty kicks: 2/2

Shots off the goal frame: 10/6

Goals by substitutes: 2/5

Passes from open play: 10,022/11,006

Successful passes from open play %: 82.9/85.93

Long passes from open play: 776/768

