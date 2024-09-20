Revolution II Host Chattanooga FC on Saturday in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-16-5; 21 pts.) return home to host Chattanooga FC (8-9-8; 38 pts.) on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The match, New England's final home game in Foxborough of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch Saturday's contest on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Joe Malfa calling the action.

New England welcomes Chattanooga FC, a first-year MLS NEXT Pro club, to Gillette Stadium for the first time on Saturday afternoon. Revolution II and Chattanooga FC have previously met once, a 1-0 loss for New England on June 1 in the first-ever match between the two teams. New England aims to improve upon its 4-4-4 home record this season, including consecutive results over the last three games played at Gillette Stadium.

On the other end, Chattanooga FC carries a 2-6-4 road record into this weekend's match. Last weekend, Chattanooga FC snapped a five-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew 2. Forward Mehdi Oumari leads Chattanooga FC's attack with a team-best 12 goals this season, tied for fourth-most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Revolution II embarks on their final three matches of the 2024 campaign with a tight race for the team lead in goals scored. Forward Marcos Dias leads the race with nine tallies on the year, one ahead of forward Alex Monis. Dias heads into this weekend's match in top form, with four goals scored over the last five matches, and is one tally away from recording 25 goals with Revolution II. Monis has tallied three goals over his last six games played, five of them starts.

Monis (Philippines) was one of three Revolution II players to return from international duty in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Orlando City B, along with defender Colby Quinones (Puerto Rico) and midfielder Olger Escobar (Guatemala). With 11 appearances this season, Escobar, a Revolution Academy product, continues to gain valuable minutes at the professional level. Fellow Academy graduate Eric Klein leads Revolution II in minutes played this season with 1,861. Klein became the 13th Revolution Academy player to sign with New England's second team, after the midfielder inked his first professional contract with the club earlier this week.

On the defensive end, center back Victor Souza registered his second consecutive appearance in last weekend's match. Souza, a Boston College product, featured in the Starting XI for the first time since returning to the pitch from injury. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein performed well in net with a six-save shift.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST CHATTANOOGA FC

Revolution II continuing to pace the league in corner kicks (150) and key passes (285), while ranking among league leaders in shots (7th- 359).

New England building on its 4-4-4 home record this season. The Revolution have two home games remaining in 2024, one in Foxborough on Saturday and one at Southern New Hampshire University on Oct. 6.

F Marcos Dias and F Alex Monis continuing their pursuits to finish the season as Revolution II's leading scorer. Dias currently holds a one-goal edge in the race with nine tallies.

M Gevork Diarbian holding his place as the only Revolution II player to appear in every match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season (25).

M Patrick Leal continuing to rank among league leaders in key passes (T6th- 47).

D Victor Souza appearing in a third consecutive game, as the Boston College product works his way back from an injury sustained in June.

M Eric Klein (1,861), a Revolution Academy graduate, continuing to lead the team in minutes played this season.

