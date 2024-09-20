Huntsville City FC to Wrap up 2024 Home Schedule against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, September 22

Huntsville, Ala - Huntsville City Football Club will play the final home game of the 2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. CT against FC Cincinnati 2 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Sunday's match will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. A special Hispanic Heritage T-shirt, made in collaboration with midfielder Jony Bolaños, will be available in the team store. Huntsville's Hispanic Latino Advisory Council will serve as this week's Section 256, while the council's chair, Marcos Almonte Perez, will be honored as the Coca-Cola Hero of the Match.

The Boys in Blue won its only previous matchup against FC Cincinnati 2 at Wicks Family Field 1-0 on Aug. 6, 2023. Nebiyou Perry scored the match's only goal, and goalkeeper Ben Martino kept a clean sheet in the net. Overall, Huntsville is 1W-1L-1D, 1SOW against FC Cincinnati 2.

Forward Woobens Pacius was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 27 for his performance last weekend against Atlanta United 2. Pacius recorded the third hat trick in Huntsville City FC History, moving him into a tie for second in the race for Huntsville's Golden Boot with Forster Ajago (seven goals).

Defender Chris Applewhite and midfielder Jony Bolaños were recognized at Nashville Soccer Club's awards ceremony this week. Applewhite was named Nashville SC's Academy Player of the Year, while Bolaños was awarded NSC's Huntsville City FC Player of the Year.

Sunday's match will see defender Joey Akpunonu face his parent club. The 22-year-old was acquired on loan from FC Cincinnati on Aug. 10. He's made five starts in a row since Aug. 17 and recorded his first assist of the season on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2.

