Top Prospect Makes First Rehab Start with Jupiter

The Jupiter Hammerheads' rotation received a big boost this past week when they played the Palm Beach Cardinals. On Sunday afternoon, Marlins No. 4 overall prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Edward Cabrera toed the rubber for the Hammerheads in his first start of 2021.

The 54th overall prospect in all Minor League Baseball has been sidelined to start the 2021 campaign. Cabrera arrived at Spring Training with an inflamed nerve in his right bicep. While the organization was aware of the injury, they didn't want to rush the young righty back into action.

The 23-year-old donned a Jupiter Hammerheads jersey in 2019 as well. After starting 11 games for the Hammerheads, he was called up to the Double-A level at the end of the season. With Jupiter, Cabrera posted a 2.02 ERA with 73 strikeouts across 58 innings pitched. The hard-throwing righty was a 2019 Florida State League All-Star with Jupiter as well.

The Dominican native has never pitched above the Double-A level but spent time at the alternate training site and was on the taxi squad throughout the 2020 season. Cabrera likely would have made his MLB debut last season with the Marlins if it weren't for a minor shoulder injury.

On Sunday, Cabrera made his first professional start since August 31, 2019, and showed no rust in his return.

Cabrera's best weapon, his fastball, was on full display at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. While his fastball typically sits at 93-97, Cabrera was clocked in at 99mph on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 also had his off-speed stuff working and tallied a couple of strikeouts with his breaking balls. His changeup sits at 90-93 while his curveball hovers around 79-83. Overall, Cabrera looked sharp in his 2021 debut after three scoreless innings, where he only allowed two hits and collected three strikeouts. Jupiter ultimately won the game 4-0 and took the series against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Cabrera is scheduled to make another start for the Hammerheads this Saturday when the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels come to visit Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

