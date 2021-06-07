Capacity Increasing to 100% Starting June 8

Following approval from the City of Lakeland, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium is set to increase capacity near 100% beginning Tuesday, June 8. Along with the increase in capacity, the Flying Tigers have adjusted the mask and bag policies.

In accordance with new guidelines from the CDC and Major League Baseball, masks are now optional. Bags measuring 16 in. x 16 in. or less are now permitted into the stadium. All bags are subject to search.

Fans wishing to remain socially distanced may purchase tickets in sections 101, 112, 204 and 210. These four sections will remain at limited capacity, with pods spaced six feet apart in all directions. Unavailable seats will be strapped down.

The Flying Tigers remain committed to the health and safety of our fans, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols will remain in place.

For more information, please visit our Health & Safety Guidelines or contact the Lakeland Flying Tigers at (863) 686-8075.

