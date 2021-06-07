Rojas Named Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Oscar Rojas

(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - St. Lucie Mets pitcher Oscar Rojas has been named the Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week for the time period of June 1-6.

Rojas made two starts on the road against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, pitching five scoreless innings in both outings. For the week he combined for 10.0 scoreless innings, allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out six. Opponents batted .100 off Rojas and he had a 0.50 WHIP.

Rojas helped St. Lucie end a five-game losing skid by pitching the entirety of Sunday's rain-shortened 2-0 victory. He retired the first nine batters he faced, then pitched around a leadoff single in the fourth inning by inducing a 1-4-3 double play. Rojas only threw 58 pitches before the rain washed away the remainder of his start.

Rojas, 22, was signed by the Mets as a non-drafted free agent in 2017. The native of Guanajuato, Mexico is pitching for the first time since 2018. He missed 2019 due to injury and 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season.

Rojas is the first St. Lucie player to earn a Player or Pitcher of the Week award this season.

