Clearwater Independence Day Fireworks at BayCare Ballpark

June 7, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







Clearwater Celebrates America returns with a bang on July 4, 2021, at BayCare Ballpark.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and will conclude with a dazzling 20-minute, music-choreographed fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. (subject to change).

Attendees can celebrate America's birthday in style with the largest fireworks display in stadium history, a star-studded concert by The Black Honkeys Band and fun activities and giveaways for kids of all ages. All-American culinary concessions, such as hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn, will be available on-site for purchase, as well as adult beverages.

The annual fireworks display is temporarily relocating from its traditional venue at Coachman Park to BayCare Ballpark, due to current Imagine Clearwater construction. Due to costs associated with the venue along with making the stadium a safe and comfortable viewing experience, Clearwater Celebrates America - At the Ballpark is a ticketed-event.

TICKETS/PARKING - Due to costs associated with the venue, Clearwater Celebrates America - At the Ballpark will be ticketed. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark, by calling (727) 467-4457 or online at http://bit.ly/ClearwaterCelebratesAmerica starting June 8 at 10 a.m. There are two ticket options: berm access or reserved seating. A berm ticket allows for access to activities on the concourse and standing room on both the baseball field and the berm near the concert stage. A reserved seating ticket allows for access to activities on the concourse, a guaranteed seat throughout the night and no access to the baseball field or berm. Parking is included.

Baycare Ballpark Ticket Office Hours: The Main Ticket office located near the west entry of the stadium is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and during games.

COOLERS/FOOD/DRINKS - No food, bottles, coolers, or cans may be brought into the ballpark. There will be food and drink vendors throughout the concourse.

SERVICE ANIMALS - Animals are not allowed in the ballpark, with the exception of service animals.

VIEWING LOCATIONS - The fireworks display will be the best show in town and is designed primarily for attendees inside the stadium. There are no alternative viewing locations.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.