Top 10 Countdown - Union Night and Bobblehead Giveaway Back for Third Straight Season

January 9, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce Union Night is back for another season, the third straight season, coupled with a bobblehead giveaway presented by LiUNA Local 73. This is the third straight year LiUNA Local 73 will be the presenting sponsor.

"What better way to kick off our promotional schedule release with such a long-lasting tradition of Pink Night," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "We have so many great promotions for the 2024 season that we're excited to share with our fans as we continue to provide affordable, family fun for the Stockton community."

The game is scheduled for Friday, June 28th at 7:05 PM. The night will encourage all unions to enjoy a night at the ballpark and bring their family and friends to show support. There will also a pre-game celebration in honor of all union workers and a campaign leading up to the event for fans to nominate someone they support in a union for a chance to win a VIP Package for the night.

As for the bobblehead giveaway, it is still to be determined what it will be, but fans can stay up to date by signing up for the Ports email newsletter HERE for the latest updates, deals, and promotions.

The Ports would like to celebrate and honor all union workers for their continuous hard work and dedication.

Single-game tickets for Union Night will be sold at a later time.

Union Night will also be part of the Ports' 10-game mini plan. 10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 10 biggest games which include nine giveaway nights, seven firework shows, and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

