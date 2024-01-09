Top 10 Countdown - 9. Union Night and Bobblehead Giveaway Back for Third Straight Season

January 9, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce Union Night is back for another season, the third straight season, coupled with a bobblehead giveaway presented by LiUNA Local 73. This is the third straight year LiUNA Local 73 will be the presenting sponsor.

"We are excited to be partnering with Liuna Local 73 to host another great Union Night at Banner Island Ballpark during the 2024 season," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "We are always happy to host our local union members at a Ports game and look forward to another entertaining night on our promotional schedule."

The game is scheduled for Friday, June 28th at 7:05 PM. The night will encourage all unions to enjoy a night at the ballpark and bring their family and friends to show support. There will also be a pre-game celebration in honor of all union workers and a campaign leading up to the event for fans to nominate someone they support in a union for a chance to win a VIP Package for the night.

As for the bobblehead giveaway, it is still to be determined what it will be, but fans can stay up to date by signing up for the Ports email newsletter HERE for the latest updates, deals, and promotions.

The Ports would like to celebrate and honor all union workers for their continuous hard work and dedication.

Single-game tickets for Union Night will be sold at a later time.

Union Night will also be part of the Ports' 10-game mini plan. 10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 10 biggest games which include nine giveaway nights, seven firework shows, and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.