Too Little, Too Late: Prowlers Hold on to Split Weekend

Port Huron, MI - The Columbus River Dragons gave a valiant effort on Saturday night in Port Huron but came up short falling to the Prowlers 4-3.

Port Huron was on the board first when Justin back got free in the slot on a power play and was able to turn and fire one past Jared Rutledge. It was Portillo's second power play goal of the weekend. Columbus would respond back immediately as CJ Hayes fired on home eight seconds after to make it a 1-1 game. Port Huron would have the last laugh in the period though as Chris Leveille tapped in a beautiful back door pass from Matt Robertson with less than 20 seconds to go in the period.

Facing a 2-1 deficit going into the second, things did not get better for the River Dragons. Dalton Jay finished off a smooth half-breakaway chance when a couple of River Dragons were caught out of position in the other phases of play, and then in the beginning of a long 5-on-3 it was Matt Robertson blasting one from the point and going top right corner to make it 4-1 Port Huron.

While Columbus could stop the bleeding there they could not make up the deficit. Jake Howie's first of the season came after a bit of pinball in the slot saw the puck slide past Chris Paulin who read the bounces the wrong way. Some time after that MJ Graham used a inside-out move on a half-breakaway if his own and backhanded the puck into the net with about six minutes left in the contest. Columbus would continue to push the pace but to no avail as Paulin was able to secure the win for Port Huron and split the points this weekend.

Chris Paulin stopped 34 of 37 shots in his 3rd win of the season and first in regulation. Jared Rutledge took the loss with a 27 save effort.

Columbus heads back to Port Huron next weekend for another two-set in McMorran Arena. Friday puck drop at 7:30, Saturday puck drop at 6:00

