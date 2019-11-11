Rumble Bees Set Big Promo Weekend

BATTLE CREEK, MI - When the Battle Creek Rumble Bees return to home ice this weekend in playing host to the surging Watertown Wolves, the pro hockey organization will be presenting an exciting three days of great exciting promotional events at their home of The Rink Battle Creek.

In their first-ever three-games in three days homestand weekend this Friday and Saturday nights as well as Sunday afternoon against their East Division rivals, the Watertown Wolves, the Rumble Bees best promotions of the season will adopt the central themes of allegiance and patriotism.

Friday night has been designated as "MICHIGAN / MICHIGAN STATE RIVALRY NIGHT" at The Rink Battle Creek. All fans are urged and exhorted to attend the game resplendent in their best and favorite Wolverines and/or Spartans regalia. With college football's greatest in-state rivalry set to unfold on Saturday, the Rumble Bees and their fans are "all-in" to become part of the fun and excitement.

With our nation celebrating Veterans Day on this day, the Rumble Bees are planning to do their part in honoring and saluting all of our Military on "MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND." On both Saturday night and, again, on Sunday afternoon, the Rumble Bees will be offering special discounted tickets for all Military personnel as well as their families. For those two days and two games coming up this weekend, all Military personnel and their families with ID can purchase their game tickets for ONLY $5 !!! FOR BOTH GAMES !!!GAME TIME FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS 7:35 PM; GAME TIME SUNDAY 12:35 PM AT THE RINK

Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are available at the Rumble Bees Hockey Club office located in The Rink; by phone: (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com; or any of the social media platforms at bcrumblebees.

This weekend, the Rumble Bees will battle a Watertown team 6(5-1-0)15, which has climbed into a share of the FPHL East Division leadership on the impetus of a 5-games' winning streak after suffering its lone setback back on the League's opening night, October 25th.

As for the Rumble Bees squad, 6(0-6-0), they will be in quest with zest for their first-ever victory on this special weekend here in Battle Creek. The newest member of the FPHL is in the midst of playing 8 of its first 9-games on home ice before they embark on a rigorous 6-games' road odyssey beginning November 22nd in Danbury, CT.

